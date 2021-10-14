Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.