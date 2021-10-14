Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

FQVLF stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

