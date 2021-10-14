Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

