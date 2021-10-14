Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $156,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

