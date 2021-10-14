Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36). Approximately 261,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 602,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.50 ($5.34).

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 389.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

