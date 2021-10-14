Seeyond Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO stock traded up $11.44 on Thursday, hitting $720.28. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,780. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $775.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

