Seeyond Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,770,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,374,215. The company has a market capitalization of $367.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

