Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,995. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

