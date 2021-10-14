Seeyond Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 5,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

