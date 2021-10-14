Seeyond Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Seeyond increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.71. 2,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

