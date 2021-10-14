Seeyond Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.86. 1,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

