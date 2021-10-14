Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Critical Survey

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 25.56% 0.20% 0.09% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and SEGRO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.75 $220.29 million N/A N/A SEGRO $554.36 million 31.06 $1.83 billion N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and SEGRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEGRO 0 6 4 1 2.55

SEGRO has a consensus price target of $16.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given SEGRO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft beats SEGRO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

