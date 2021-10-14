Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.