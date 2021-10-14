Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.14.
NYSE:SRE opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
