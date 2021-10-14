SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMR stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

In other news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,871 shares of company stock worth $8,938,079 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

