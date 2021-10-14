Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $6,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.