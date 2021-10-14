SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $403,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $263.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.