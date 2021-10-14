SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 87,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,087. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

