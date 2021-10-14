SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 155 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,305 shares of company stock valued at $80,963,153 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,926. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

