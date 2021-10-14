SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 937 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,538.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,574. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

