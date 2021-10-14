SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

