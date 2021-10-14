SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMC opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

