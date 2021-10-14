SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

