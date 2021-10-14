SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $421.59 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.