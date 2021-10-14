SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

