Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,217,288 Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 2,830.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,288 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.