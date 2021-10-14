Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,408 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.93% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAC. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 752,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NOAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.