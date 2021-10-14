Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,488 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,355,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 20,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

