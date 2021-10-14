Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 2,830.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter worth $224,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth $6,740,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth $8,757,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

