Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 577,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

