Sharon Price John Sells 21,974 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.