Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $630.06 million for the quarter.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

