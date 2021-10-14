Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in September

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.