Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in September

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

