Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/13/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/22/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €137.90 ($162.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.79. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

