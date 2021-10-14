Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Grows By 1,100.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

