Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 66.7%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 764.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 221,627 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Alset EHome International has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 324.78%.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

