Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 85.3%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the September 15th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.75.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

