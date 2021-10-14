Short Interest in Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Declines By 99.8%

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSTK remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries.

