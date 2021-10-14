Short Interest in Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Declines By 99.8%

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSTK remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.