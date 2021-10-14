Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Increases By 1,312.5%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEN stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

