Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Increases By 2,085.7%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 2,085.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHOOF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Choom has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Choom

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

