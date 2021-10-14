Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Decreases By 50.6%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $363,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

NYSE:CVII opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.