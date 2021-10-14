Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Grows By 11,200.0%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 11,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLOK opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

