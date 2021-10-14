Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Grows By 11,200.0%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 11,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLOK opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
Cipherloc Company Profile
