Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Rises By 633.3%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 858,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

