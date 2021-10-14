Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Increases By 2,833.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

