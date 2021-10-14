Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Rises By 309.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Diamondhead Casino stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Diamondhead Casino
