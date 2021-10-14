Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Rises By 309.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 309.2% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Diamondhead Casino stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

