Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Decreases By 56.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 6,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,484. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

