Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rises By 122.2%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the September 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

