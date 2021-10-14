Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Expands By 423.1%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SDH opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Global Internet of People has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.