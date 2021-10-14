Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 64.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMTE opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

