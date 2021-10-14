Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Grows By 129.5%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.43.

ISRG stock opened at $326.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

