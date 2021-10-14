Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 88.1%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWITY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NWITY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

